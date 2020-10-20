Week 9 Player of the Week: Jordan Smith

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Like he’s done several times this year, Lexington’s Jordan Smith put on a show this past Friday in the Tiger’s 27-14 win over Hardin County, earning the Player of the Week award for Week 9.

There’s really not much that Smith doesn’t do for the Lexington group, leading the offense as the starting quarterback, commanding the defense in the secondary, even posing a huge threat in the open field as a kickoff and punt returner.

It’s the leadership and the raw talent from guys like Smith that have Lexington sitting with a record of 7-1 and a region title in their back pocket, approaching the final two weeks of the regular season. According the Lexington senior, it’s also the behind the scenes work and the small details that contribute to their success.

“I know watching film helped me out a lot,” said Smith. “I was able to know what the receivers were going to do, what the defense was going to do, and my offensive line was definitely a big help. We trust in our offensive line, we have one of the best offensive lines in the state, one of the best running backs in the state, one of the best backfields in the state. So we’re very confident in our run game.”

Coming off a huge win at home, Smith and the Tigers will now hit the road this Friday night, when they travel to take on the McNairy Bobcats.