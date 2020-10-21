Week 9 Team of the Week: South Side

JACKSON, Tenn. — In what has been an up and down year, the South Side Hawks were able to get back in the win column with a crucial region win over Liberty Tech, earning the Team of the Week for Week 9.

Despite being on the road, South Side controlled the majority of the game, edging the Crusaders 42-14 while also picking up a win in the Commissioner’s Cup series. Even though the Hawks have seen a few blemishes on the record and a few injuries to some of their starters, this is a team that can never be counted out of any contest.

“We did a great job defensively, we created 5 turnovers, and had 3 touchdowns defensively,” said head coach Tyler Reeder. “So defensively we flew around and had a pretty good night.”

The Hawks return home this week for a chance to make it two in a row, as they host Haywood in a game that has been moved up to Thursday night.