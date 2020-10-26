Top 5 Plays: Week 10

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 10 of the high school football season are as followed:

#5: Milan’s Hayden Sullivan connects with Anthony Brown for a touchdown.

#4: Ripley’s Jack Hearn finds Terrance Edler down the sideline for a huge gain.

#3: Jackson Christian’s Danya Brooks makes an incredible diving catch in the red zone.

#2: Hardin County’s John Whitley returns the Milan kickoff for a touchdown.

#1: Haywood’s Jabori Carter makes a touchdown catch over two South Side defenders.