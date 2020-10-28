ReNew Biomedical Services announces $1 million expansion project

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, along with Gov. Bill Lee, announced that ReNew Biomedical Services, LLC. will expand their operations.

According to a news release, the project is a $1 million investment and will create about 43 new jobs over the next five years.

ReNew Biomedical Services is a medical equipment maintenance and repair company, working with healthcare clinicians and emergency medical technicians, the release says.

The company has been in Jackson for six years, and currently has 19 employees.

The expansion means the company will be able to build a new training facility for biomedical equipment technicians, specifically focusing on defibrillators, EKGs, vital sign monitors, IV pumps, AEDs and ventilators, according to the release.

The ReNew Biomedical Training Academy of Jackson is scheduled to open later in 2020.