Week 10 Team of the Week: TCA

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Trinity Christian Academy football program earned a win over a local rival, as well as the Week 10 Team of the Week award.

After a somewhat rocky start to the 2020 season, TCA has now won 4 of their last 5, including a huge region game this past Friday night over Jackson Christian. The Lions were down 14-3 at one point, but used a strong second half performance to come away with a 18-14 win.

The TCA program as a whole has made some adjustments this year, implementing a run-first, slow-tempo style of offense. According to head coach Blake Butler, it was this particular game plan, along with the physicality up front that has his team playing some of their best football.

“Running the ball and ball control was a huge deal, and that was something we set out to accomplish and our kids were able to do that,” said Butler. “There’s a lot of guys really buying into playing team football. It’s not just one superstar, it’s a group of guys setting out to play solid team football and buying in to what we’re trying to do.”

For the season finale, the Lions turn their attention to Nashville Christian, as they’ll battle it out for a chance to move up to third place in the Division II-A West Region standings.