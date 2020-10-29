Lane College announces grant from National Science Foundation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College announced a new grant award from the National Science Foundation.

A news release the college says the grant of over $815,000 will help fund a project aimed at increasing the number of students entering graduate and professional school in STEM fields.

The release says the project will improve student persistence in STEM by creating the Lane College Science Learning Center.

“This project builds on previous HBCU-UP funding where we have created a peer-mentoring program with a focus on active-learning and course-based undergraduate research experiences for first-year Biology and Chemistry courses,” said Dr. Melanie Van Stry, principal investigator and Chair of Natural and Physical Sciences at Lane College. “This program significantly increased the number of students participating in undergraduate research, while improving student understanding of foundational biological and chemical concepts.”

Lane College says it will also use the funding to create an active learning and peer mentoring program, course-based undergraduate research experiences, and expand service learning and community outreach at local K-12 schools.