Week 11 Player of the Week: Dontavis Vaughn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — In their final game of the 2020 regular season, Dyersburg took care of business against their region rival Crockett County, primarily thanks to junior fullback Dontavis Vaughn.

As the Player of the Week for Week 11, Vaughn’s two touchdowns on over 200 yards rushing led the Trojans to a 47-14 win over the Cavaliers, a contest that Dyersburg controlled through an established run game.

The Trojans are usually known for what they do on the ground, and Vaughn has been a key piece to the puzzle all year long.

“One thing that was really working well for me was my linemen,” said Vaughn. “They were doing a good job of blocking well and stuff. Following my blocks and looking through holes and stuff, most definitely my footwork and speed and stuff like that. Take one game at a time, one week at a time, just focus on one game.”

Vaughn and the Trojans offense that has scored more than 40 points in each of their last four games now take their talents to Millington this Friday night, kicking off the first round of the postseason in the Class 4A bracket.