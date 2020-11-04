Week 11 Team of the Week: West Carroll

ATWOOD, Tenn. — The West Carroll War Eagles lost a few key games early in the season by slim margins and needed a statement win this past Friday to create momentum for the playoffs. They got exactly that, as well as the Team of the Week award for Week 11.

In the regular season finale, West Carroll defeated an unbeaten Greenfield team 33-14 and earned a third place finish in Region 7A. It was a night that could be described as a complete game for the War Eagles, as Coach Wolfe’s group established a solid run game, were efficient through the air when needed, and executed defensively through all four quarters.

For many teams in West Tennessee, specifically West Carroll, last Friday had serious postseason implications on the line, which is why the War Eagles delivered with one of their better performances of the season.

“It was a huge confidence booster for us,” said head coach Josh Wolfe. “With them being undefeated, ranked #3 in the state, you know to come out and play well against them gave us some confidence going into the playoffs.”

Following the emotional win, West Carroll now regroups this week receiving a first round bye and will prepare to use their playoff experience to their advantage when they turn around to take on Greenfield yet again next Friday for a spot in the Class A quarterfinals.