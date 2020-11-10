Week 12 Player of the Week: Rivers Hunt

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — There were several members of the Hardin County roster that performed at a high level in the opening round contest of the Class 4A playoffs, however they were all led by senior quarterback and the Week 12 Player of the Week, Rivers Hunt.

In the Tigers 45-0 shutout win over White House Heritage, Hunt tossed three touchdowns on 171 yards passing and also contributed to the run game with 23 rushing yards.

For the Mr. Football semifinalist in Class 4A, numbers like that are fairly common, especially when the chemistry between quarterback and receiver have been perfected.

“I know that wherever I throw it, they got a chance to go up and get it for me,” said Hunt. “They make a lot of plays and make my job a whole lot easier.”

Hunt and the high powered Hardin County offense now have their sights on the Class 4A quarterfinals, but first they’ll have to get past a 10-1 Springfield team Friday night in the second round.