Week 12 Team of the Week: Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Following an impressive regular season, the Lexington Tigers continued their dominance on the gridiron and earned the Week 12 Team of the Week award with a 34-7 win over White House in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

It’s been a style of power and strength on both sides of the ball that have led the Tigers to success up to this point, controlling the line of scrimmage with a veteran offensive and defensive line.

“Well you know the big thing is our defensive front,” said head coach Bryant Hollingsworth. “They’re keeping people off our linebackers and our secondary is getting downhill and making plays, and they’re also making plays in the passing game. Right now it is about preparation, focus, and having the right attitude, and that’s what we’re preaching to them daily.”

Just like they were a year ago, Lexington finds themselves in the second round of the playoffs, now preparing to host Creek Wood Friday night for a chance to reach the quarterfinals.