WBBJ anchor talks about COVID-19 experience

JACKSON, Tenn.–Last Wednesday, we informed west Tennessee about Brad Douglass’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Since then, he’s been in quarantine at home, and we’ve all felt the absence.

“I’m looking forward to coming back and being with you guys, being with Teri, Tom, and Alex, and everybody there. I miss you guys, and I’m going to be okay,” said WBBJ evening anchor Brad Douglass.

An empty chair sits in the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News studio awaiting anchor Brad Douglass’s return from quarantine.

He said he tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, November 7.

“When I left work back on the 6th, which was a Friday night after the Football Friday Night show that we did for the newscast, I came home and felt great. I got up the next morning, and didn’t feel so good,” Douglass said.

“I began to feel fatigued for sure, a sore throat, a stuffy head, and I thought, ‘either I’m coming down with a bad cold or I’m coming down with the flu,'” Douglass added.

He said he feels a lot better now, but is still taking it easy at home.

“The last couple of days, I’ve been able to get up and work around, do some housework and take care of some things here,” Douglass said.

He’s taking medicine and resting as much as possible.

In the meantime, family members drop off necessities on the doorstep to keep him going.

He isn’t sure where or how he got the virus, especially after taking precautions, but encourages viewers to still do it.

“I would say to people who are not wearing masks to please do so, because it looks as though this is what is really going to help us get over all of this, is protecting each other,” Douglass said.

He is optimistic about getting back on air and behind the desk with co-anchor Teri Jelks, after a major break in his work routine of 25 years.

“I’m looking forward to, by this next Monday, being hopefully right back at work, being there in the office, being there on the set, being in the newsroom with everybody, and taking care of what we need to take care of everyday; bring everybody the news,” Douglass said.

His expected return is November 23 if nothing comes up.