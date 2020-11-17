Week 13 Player of the Week: Steele Haynes

JACKSON, Tenn. — In essentially every snap of the ball, USJ’s Steele Haynes made his presence felt in Friday’s Division II-A quarterfinal win over Middle Tennessee Christian, earning the Week 13 Player of the Week award.

On offense, Haynes hauled in 10 receptions for 184 yards, carried the ball 9 times for 51 yards, and found the end zone on three separate occasions. Haynes also contributed defensively at the linebacker position, recording two tackles and two fumble recoveries.

USJ has been known in recent years to be very talented in the aerial attack, however, it was what the Bruins were able to accomplish on the ground that really sparked a victory.

“That was definitely one thing that we haven’t done all year that worked really good this last game,” said Haynes. “It just makes the defense focus on running the ball more, so that makes the passes more open.”

Now with a little momentum back on their side, Haynes and the rest of the Bruins will look to punch their ticket to Cookeville this Friday night when they take on Donelson Christian in the Division II-A semifinals.