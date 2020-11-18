Week 13 Team of the Week: Haywood

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Accustomed to being off for several weeks at a time this season, it doesn’t take much to motivate the Haywood Tomcats. In their Class 4A second round contest against Dyersburg, the Tomcats jumped out to an early lead over the Trojans, earning a 42-14 victory and the Week 13 Team of the Week award.

While the Haywood offense utilized several weapons to build such a lead, it was the Tomcat defense that really controlled the tempo of the game, holding Dyersburg scoreless in the first half.

“We made sure all week that our run fits were on point, that we had every gap sown up,” said head coach Chris Smith. “We tried to slant, twist, and shift a little bit to try to cause some confusion up front with their offensive line, and I think that worked out well for us.”

Now advancing to their fourth consecutive state quarterfinal game, Haywood prepares for a meeting with Ripley this Friday night, a team they defeated 35-0 earlier in the regular season.