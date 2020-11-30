The WBBJ team says ‘goodbye’ to Corallys Ortiz

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7



6/7

7/7













JACKSON, Tenn. — For the past three years, Corallys Ortiz has served the West Tennessee community as a reporter and meteorologist for WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. This week, the news team is officially saying “goodbye” as she moves on to her next adventure.

Beginning December 7, Corallys will be joining CBS affiliate THV11 in Little Rock, Arkansas as the the newest member of their weather team.

When it comes to what she’ll miss most about West Tennessee, she mentions the hospitality, those who had her back during tough times, and of course: her news family.

“We are all pretty close and act like a family, always joking around with each other,” Ortiz said. “I always enjoy being there for my weather team whenever severe weather happens!”

Corallys will be missed dearly at the station, and will be remembered for her outgoing personality and dedication to her work.

“The best part is knowing the role I played in terms of highlighting representation in the industry and our station!” Ortiz said.

From the news team: Corallys, thank you for everything and we wish you the best of luck!

Make sure to follow Corallys on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with her journey.