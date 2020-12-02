April Nichole Sykes, age 33 of Camden, formerly of Paris, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She had moved to Camden to start a better life for herself and her 5 year old son, Jonah Page. She was encouraged and supported by her family to make a new life for herself.

April is survived by her son Jonah; parents, Jackie Sykes of Camden, TN and Donna (Alan) Knowles of Henry, TN; sisters: Heather (Michael) Canady of Henry,TN, Isabella Gibson of Shady Valley, TN, Brandy White of Savannah, GA, and Faylynn (Danny) Page of Paris, TN; brother, Ethan Knowles of Henry, TN; nieces: Hannah (Antonio) Martinez, Hailey Bratton, and Erin Bratton; nephew, Brady Bratton; great niece, Brylar Lynn Bratton; grandmother, Nellie Evans; aunts & uncles: Rusty Sykes (Holly), Leslie Sykes (Linda), Fredda Bevill (Jerry), Darla Parrish, Ricky Evans (Karen), Debbie Pierpoint (Lonnie); and numerous cousins and friends.

April was excited about the stable future that she and Jonah were beginning to enjoy and he was always her main concern and the person who brought her the most joy.

Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 graveside at Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Marty Arnold officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM Friday, December 4, 2020 at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Security Bank & Trust, c/o: April Sykes/Jonah Page to help with Jonah’s college fund.