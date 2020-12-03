FBI searches for “Too Tall Bandit” after 16 bank robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI literally has a big search on its hands.

A release from the agency says a serial bank robber they have dubbed the “Too Tall Bandit” is responsible for 16 bank robberies in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee dating back to 2009.

ccording to the FBI, the suspect is between 6 feet, 2 inches and 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs between 210 and 250 pounds.

Agents think his string of robberies began in White House, Tennessee on Nov. 27, 2009 and his most recent robbery was in Etowah, North Carolina, on Nov. 27.