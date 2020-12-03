VP Pence will meet Gov. Lee in Memphis for vaccine discussion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Memphis to discuss the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the vice president’s office, Pence will participate in a Thursday afternoon roundtable discussion, which will include Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Memphis is home to shipping giant FedEx, which is helping in the national vaccine distribution.

Tennessee health officials say the state is expecting to receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in its first allocation in mid-December.