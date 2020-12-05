397,522 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,905 deaths, 2,465 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 397,522 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, December 5. In addition, 4,905 people have died and 2,465 are currently hospitalized. Another 357,347 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 33,545 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 443 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,330

Bedford County – 3,020

Benton County – 890

Bledsoe County – 1,232

Blount County – 6,283

Bradley County – 5,830

Campbell County – 1,712

Cannon County – 842

Carroll County – 1,899

Carter County — 3,063

Cheatham County – 1,742

Chester County – 1,077

Claiborne County – 1,020

Clay County – 586

Cocke County – 1,756

Coffee County – 3,108

Crockett County — 1,200

Cumberland County – 2,777

Davidson County – 45,733

Decatur County – 985

DeKalb County – 1,292

Dickson County – 3,098

Dyer County – 3,363

Fayette County – 2,410

Fentress County – 1,284

Franklin County – 2,297

Gibson County – 3,496

Giles County – 1,600

Grainger County – 1,115

Greene County – 3,430

Grundy County – 824

Hamblen County – 3,788

Hamilton County – 18,656

Hancock County – 203

Hardeman County – 2,318

Hardin County – 1,906

Hawkins County – 2,196

Haywood County — 1,704

Henderson County — 2,006

Henry County — 1,673

Hickman County – 1,272

Houston County – 608

Humphreys County – 786

Jackson County – 740

Jefferson County – 2,536

Johnson County – 1,493

Knox County – 21,003

Lake County – 1,209

Lauderdale County – 2,152

Lawrence County – 2,987

Lewis County — 832

Lincoln County – 1,836

Loudon County – 2,497

Macon County – 1,954

Madison County – 5,732

Marion County – 1,227

Marshall County – 1,897

Maury County – 6,457

McMinn County – 2,863

McNairy County — 1,458

Meigs County – 542

Monroe County – 2,401

Montgomery County – 7,318

Moore County — 424

Morgan County — 829

Obion County — 2,811

Overton County – 1,594

Perry County – 517

Pickett County — 413

Polk County – 720

Putnam County – 6,210

Rhea County – 1,901

Roane County – 2,610

Robertson County – 4,164

Rutherford County – 19,456

Scott County – 1,198

Sequatchie County – 600

Sevier County – 5,384

Shelby County – 50,688

Smith County – 1,529

Stewart County — 639

Sullivan County — 7,249

Sumner County – 10,851

Tipton County – 3,926

Trousdale County – 1,934

Unicoi County – 978

Union County — 780

Van Buren County – 397

Warren County – 2,560

Washington County – 6,772

Wayne County – 1,991

Weakley County — 2,299

White County – 1,955

Williamson County – 12,370

Wilson County – 8,237

Out of state – 9,217

Pending – 5,775

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 456

Asian – 3,311

Black or African-American – 56,328

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 256

Other/Multiracial – 37,835

White – 227,472

Pending – 71,864

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 246,532

Hispanic or Latino – 32,962

Pending – 118,028

Gender:

Female – 208,900

Male – 185,531

Pending – 3,091

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.