83 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 6,181 total

Mandy Vandiver

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 83 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of positive patients to 6,181.

Coronavirus 2

Those patients range in age from 3-months-old to 92-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,748 (60.6%)
  • 38301: 1,744 (28.2%)
  • 38356: 93 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 63 (1%)
  • 38366: 113 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 55 (0.9%)
  • 38313: 133 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 42 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 20 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 73 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 9 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 12 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 66 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,530 (24.8%)
  • White: 2,448 (39.6%)
  • Asian: 19 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 145 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.7%)
  • Unspecified: 1,935 (31.3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,443 (55.7%)
  • Male: 2,676 (43.3%)
  • Unknown: 62 (1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,198 (84.1%)
  • Not recovered: 270 (4.4%)
  • Better: 275 (4.4%)
  • Unknown: 326 (5.3%)
  • Deaths: 112 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 302 (4.9%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 749 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,053 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 914 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 864 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 889 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 694 (11.2%)
  • 71 – 80 years:389 (6.3%)
  • 80+: 254 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 73 (1.2%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts