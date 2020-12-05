83 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 6,181 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 83 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of positive patients to 6,181.

Those patients range in age from 3-months-old to 92-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,748 (60.6%)

38301: 1,744 (28.2%)

38356: 93 (1.5%)

38391: 63 (1%)

38366: 113 (1.8%)

38343: 55 (0.9%)

38313: 133 (2.2%)

38392: 42 (0.7%)

38355: 20 (0.3%)

38362: 73 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.1%)

38308: 12 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 66 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,530 (24.8%)

White: 2,448 (39.6%)

Asian: 19 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 145 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,935 (31.3%)

Gender:

Female: 3,443 (55.7%)

Male: 2,676 (43.3%)

Unknown: 62 (1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,198 (84.1%)

Not recovered: 270 (4.4%)

Better: 275 (4.4%)

Unknown: 326 (5.3%)

Deaths: 112 (1.8%)

Age: