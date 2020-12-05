83 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 6,181 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 83 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of positive patients to 6,181.
Those patients range in age from 3-months-old to 92-years-old.
There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,748 (60.6%)
- 38301: 1,744 (28.2%)
- 38356: 93 (1.5%)
- 38391: 63 (1%)
- 38366: 113 (1.8%)
- 38343: 55 (0.9%)
- 38313: 133 (2.2%)
- 38392: 42 (0.7%)
- 38355: 20 (0.3%)
- 38362: 73 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.1%)
- 38308: 12 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 66 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,530 (24.8%)
- White: 2,448 (39.6%)
- Asian: 19 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 145 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 1,935 (31.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,443 (55.7%)
- Male: 2,676 (43.3%)
- Unknown: 62 (1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,198 (84.1%)
- Not recovered: 270 (4.4%)
- Better: 275 (4.4%)
- Unknown: 326 (5.3%)
- Deaths: 112 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 302 (4.9%)
- 11 – 20 years: 749 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,053 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 914 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 864 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 889 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 694 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years:389 (6.3%)
- 80+: 254 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 73 (1.2%)