400,594 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 4,943 deaths, 2,504 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 400,594 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, December 6. In addition, 4,943 people have died and 2,504 are currently hospitalized. Another 360,152 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 34,261 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 452 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 3,361

Bedford County – 3,046

Benton County – 909

Bledsoe County – 1,237

Blount County – 6,377

Bradley County – 5,877

Campbell County – 1,730

Cannon County – 850

Carroll County – 1,938

Carter County — 3,096

Cheatham County – 1,747

Chester County – 1,088

Claiborne County – 1,031

Clay County – 596

Cocke County – 1,770

Coffee County – 3,146

Crockett County — 1,209

Cumberland County – 2,806

Davidson County – 45,923

Decatur County – 991

DeKalb County – 1,324

Dickson County –3,136

Dyer County – 3,391

Fayette County – 2,444

Fentress County – 1,290

Franklin County – 2,350

Gibson County – 3,540

Giles County – 1,606

Grainger County – 1,124

Greene County – 3,449

Grundy County – 840

Hamblen County – 3,810

Hamilton County – 18,824

Hancock County – 209

Hardeman County – 2,337

Hardin County – 1,918

Hawkins County – 2,218

Haywood County — 1,717

Henderson County —2,040

Henry County — 1,681

Hickman County – 1,281

Houston County – 609

Humphreys County – 793

Jackson County – 749

Jefferson County – 2,558

Johnson County – 1,495

Knox County – 21,218

Lake County – 1,220

Lauderdale County – 2,162

Lawrence County – 2,996

Lewis County — 841

Lincoln County – 1,864

Loudon County – 2,517

Macon County – 1,964

Madison County – 5,796

Marion County – 1,239

Marshall County – 1,918

Maury County – 6,475

McMinn County – 2,882

McNairy County — 1,466

Meigs County – 547

Monroe County – 2,429

Montgomery County – 7,353

Moore County — 426

Morgan County — 834

Obion County — 2,854

Overton County – 1,599

Perry County – 523

Pickett County — 415

Polk County – 722

Putnam County – 6,263

Rhea County – 1,924

Roane County – 2,652

Robertson County – 4,188

Rutherford County – 19,594

Scott County – 1,228

Sequatchie County – 604

Sevier County – 5,409

Shelby County – 51,030

Smith County –1,535

Stewart County — 640

Sullivan County — 7,279

Sumner County – 10,928

Tipton County – 3,959

Trousdale County – 1,936

Unicoi County – 992

Union County — 787

Van Buren County – 403

Warren County – 2,642

Washington County – 6,820

Wayne County – 2,002

Weakley County — 2,315

White County – 1,974

Williamson County – 12,426

Wilson County – 8,319

Out of state – 9,329

Pending – 5,695

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 457

Asian – 3,328

Black or African-American – 56,789

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 257

Other/Multiracial – 38,081

White – 229,554

Pending – 72,128

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 248,908

Hispanic or Latino – 33,101

Pending – 118,585

Gender:

Female – 210,584

Male – 186,869

Pending – 3,141

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.