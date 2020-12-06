Additional death, 60 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

Mandy Vandiver

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says a 79-year-old man died Dec. 4 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 113 Madison County residents have died due to the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,241.

Those patients range in age from 3-years-old to 73-years-old.

There are currently 26 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 3,784 (60.6%)
  • 38301: 1,765 (28.3%)
  • 38356: 94 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 63 (1%)
  • 38366: 114 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 55 (0.9%)
  • 38313: 134 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 42 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 20 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 72 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 9 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 13 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 66 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,551 (24.8%)
  • White: 2,483 (39.8%)
  • Asian: 19 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 150 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.7%)
  • Unspecified: 1,934 (31%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,475 (55.7%)
  • Male: 2,702 (43.3%)
  • Unknown: 64 (1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,222 (83.6%)
  • Not recovered: 284 (4.6%)
  • Better: 284 (4.6%)
  • Unknown: 338 (5.4%)
  • Deaths: 113 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 304 (4.9%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 753 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,063 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 927 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 877 (14.1%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 901 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 698 (11.2%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 391 (6.3%)
  • 80+: 253 (4%)
  • Unknown: 74 (1.2%)
