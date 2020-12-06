Additional death, 60 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says a 79-year-old man died Dec. 4 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 113 Madison County residents have died due to the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,241.

Those patients range in age from 3-years-old to 73-years-old.

There are currently 26 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 3,784 (60.6%)

38301: 1,765 (28.3%)

38356: 94 (1.5%)

38391: 63 (1%)

38366: 114 (1.8%)

38343: 55 (0.9%)

38313: 134 (2.1%)

38392: 42 (0.7%)

38355: 20 (0.3%)

38362: 72 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 9 (0.1%)

38308: 13 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 66 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,551 (24.8%)

White: 2,483 (39.8%)

Asian: 19 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 150 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 1,934 (31%)

Gender:

Female: 3,475 (55.7%)

Male: 2,702 (43.3%)

Unknown: 64 (1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,222 (83.6%)

Not recovered: 284 (4.6%)

Better: 284 (4.6%)

Unknown: 338 (5.4%)

Deaths: 113 (1.8%)

Age: