Additional death, 60 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department says a 79-year-old man died Dec. 4 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 113 Madison County residents have died due to the virus.
The health department also confirmed another 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 6,241.
Those patients range in age from 3-years-old to 73-years-old.
There are currently 26 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 3,784 (60.6%)
- 38301: 1,765 (28.3%)
- 38356: 94 (1.5%)
- 38391: 63 (1%)
- 38366: 114 (1.8%)
- 38343: 55 (0.9%)
- 38313: 134 (2.1%)
- 38392: 42 (0.7%)
- 38355: 20 (0.3%)
- 38362: 72 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 9 (0.1%)
- 38308: 13 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 66 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,551 (24.8%)
- White: 2,483 (39.8%)
- Asian: 19 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 150 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 104 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 1,934 (31%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,475 (55.7%)
- Male: 2,702 (43.3%)
- Unknown: 64 (1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,222 (83.6%)
- Not recovered: 284 (4.6%)
- Better: 284 (4.6%)
- Unknown: 338 (5.4%)
- Deaths: 113 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 304 (4.9%)
- 11 – 20 years: 753 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,063 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 927 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 877 (14.1%)
- 51 – 60 years: 901 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 698 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 391 (6.3%)
- 80+: 253 (4%)
- Unknown: 74 (1.2%)