5 Things You Didn’t Know: Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many residents are aware of Jackson’s roots in the music business, and the city’s extensive history with the railroad industry. However, it turns out there are many surprising facts that put the Hub City on the map. Check out our gallery below featuring five things you (probably) didn’t know about Jackson, Tennessee.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









Whether you are surprised by any of these facts — or you’re a full-blown expert on Jackson — share this article and find out how much your friends know!

For more Web Exclusives, click here.