Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway wins 2020 Mr. Football award for Class 2A

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Aside from bringing home a state championship, the next highest achievement for any high school individual in the state of Tennessee is the honor of being named Mr. Football. Tuesday afternoon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, 30 of the best high school football players across the state were recognized for their accomplishments on the gridiron at the annual awards show hosted by the Tennessee Titans.

Peabody junior running back Khalik Ganaway was voted this year’s Mr. Football winner in Class 2A, becoming the second consecutive member of the Golden Tide program to do so. This season, Ganaway was a vital piece to the Peabody offense, leading the rushing attack as the primary figure in the backfield all the way to another undefeated season and third straight state title for Peabody.

Following Tuesday’s ceremony, Ganaway’s message was simple but true, as he gave the blueprint for what it takes to earn the title Mr. Football.

“Hard work and dedication, most definitely,” said Ganaway. “Take the time to try to actually be the best you can. Never take any breaks on and off the field.”

Ganaway will now look to make even more program history in 2021 by becoming the first Peabody player to win the Mr. Football award twice in a career.