JMCSS meets for their monthly board meeting to reflect on the year

JACKSON, Tenn.–Leaders with the Jackson-Madison county school system gather for their monthly meeting to reflect on the year. In addition the board also wanted to acknowledge their teachers of the year.

“As we conclude 2020 and I think we all are ready for 2020 to get out of the way right,” Superintendent Dr. Marlon King says.

Thursday evening, the Jackson-Madison county school system met for their last monthly meeting of the year. Although the annual teachers of the year awards were canceled in the Spring, the board wanted to still honor those awarded.

“They finished the year in march under unprecedented situation they were able to make sure students continued to learn and they stepped up and did a great job,” Board member Dr. Vivian Williams.

Dr. Williams says teachers awarded this honor share a number of characteristics.

“They are very patient, they love, they are innovative and creative, and they utilize all those skills to ensure that children are learning,” Williams says.

3rd grade teacher Tiffany Newbill was one of the many teachers awarded.

“It’s a blessing and I thank God for our students and without them we would not be here at our school so its been a challenge but we’ve been enduring also,” Newbill says.

Newbill says her biggest challenge she was faced with was making sure assignments were reached by every student.

“We want to make sure that they get the same things the in-person students receive also so the same education,” Newbill says.

To close the year, Dr. King says the board must remind themselves they initiated a new normal with 3 parts: re-entry, recover, and re-imagine.

He says they have a new vision, and are ready to push out the board approved mission and the goal statements.

Dr. King says they are excited to move forward but thinks it is important to move in line with health officials.

“As we see data not only locally, but regionally as well as the state, I think we will be able to have a more thoughtful and deliberate decision about moving forward,” King explains.