JACKSON, Tenn. – The Ballet Arts of Jackson hosted its second night of ‘The Nutcracker’ performance at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Many people came out to witness the magical show performed by kids from ages 8 to 15.

Due to COVID-19, the ballet arts sold a limited number of tickets for smaller performances.

For the first time, seating was spaced out from other groups to follow social distancing guidelines.