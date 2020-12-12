Residents dress up as movie characters; bring holiday cheer

JACKSON, Tenn. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Northwood Avenue in Jackson.



Residents in the neighborhood dressed up as characters from their favorite Christmas movie and waved to cars as they drove down the street on what the residents called ‘Christmas Tree Lane’.

The organizer, Tausha Alexander, says the neighborhood does fun things all the time. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic she wanted to create an event to spread holiday cheer.

“I think it’s important to show joy at this time of year. It’s usually filled with gatherings and fun times. It’s a very different year. Everybody is trying to social distance. This was our way to say you can still have fun,” said Alexander.

Two residents who live in Northwood say they wanted to participate in the drive by to put a smile on everyone face during these hard times.

“During this time, it’s good for everybody and do something fun. It can take your mind off the crazy things that are happening in the world” said resident, Christen McKinney.

“I just feel like after the year we’ve had, even the little things bring the most cheer so it’s like why not” said resident, Millie Tedway.