454,305 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 5,462 deaths, 2,680 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 454,305 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, December 13. In addition, 5,462 people have died and 2,680 are currently hospitalized. Another 390,891 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 41,737 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 560 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 4,073

Bedford County – 3,579

Benton County – 1,003

Bledsoe County – 1,347

Blount County – 7,342

Bradley County – 6,854

Campbell County – 1,988

Cannon County – 1,036

Carroll County – 2,216

Carter County – 3,498

Cheatham County – 2,066

Chester County – 1,201

Claiborne County – 1,225

Clay County – 663

Cocke County – 2,052

Coffee County – 3,691

Crockett County — 1,329

Cumberland County – 3,235

Davidson County – 50,108

Decatur County – 1,055

DeKalb County – 1,606

Dickson County – 3,590

Dyer County – 3,648

Fayette County – 2,669

Fentress County – 1,457

Franklin County – 2,702

Gibson County – 3,967

Giles County –1,842

Grainger County – 1,344

Greene County – 4,063

Grundy County – 943

Hamblen County – 4,457

Hamilton County – 21,119

Hancock County – 252

Hardeman County –2,501

Hardin County – 2,123

Hawkins County – 2,677

Haywood County — 1,867

Henderson County — 2,295

Henry County — 1,907

Hickman County – 1,444

Houston County – 675

Humphreys County – 901

Jackson County – 815

Jefferson County – 2,907

Johnson County – 1,596

Knox County – 24,409

Lake County – 1,288

Lauderdale County – 2,313

Lawrence County – 3,455

Lewis County — 935

Lincoln County – 2,356

Loudon County – 2,934

Macon County – 2,122

Madison County – 6,434

Marion County – 1,469

Marshall County – 2,153

Maury County – 7,311

McMinn County – 3,382

McNairy County — 1,592

Meigs County – 690

Monroe County – 2,821

Montgomery County – 8,490

Moore County — 498

Morgan County — 1,046

Obion County — 3,101

Overton County – 1,737

Perry County – 612

Pickett County — 452

Polk County – 865

Putnam County – 6,953

Rhea County – 2,291

Roane County – 3,142

Robertson County – 4,879

Rutherford County – 22,336

Scott County – 1,491

Sequatchie County – 794

Sevier County – 6,453

Shelby County – 55,456

Smith County – 1,671

Stewart County — 707

Sullivan County — 8,358

Sumner County – 12,456

Tipton County – 4,376

Trousdale County – 2,002

Unicoi County – 1,137

Union County — 952

Van Buren County – 448

Warren County – 3,159

Washington County – 7,921

Wayne County – 2,116

Weakley County — 2,500

White County – 2,216

Williamson County – 13,786

Wilson County – 9,512

Out of state – 11,598

Pending – 8,202

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 527

Asian – 3,695

Black or African-American – 61,902

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 296

Other/Multiracial – 41,799

White – 259,743

Pending – 86,343

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 274,867

Hispanic or Latino – 35,125

Pending – 144,313

Gender:

Female – 239,641

Male – 211,023

Pending – 3,641

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.