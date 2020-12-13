Additional death, 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department says that patient is a 66-year-old man, who died December 12. A total of 123 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
In addition, the health department confirmed another 81 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,897.
Those new patients range in age from 9-months-old to 85-years-old.
There are currently 21 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,169 (60.4%)
- 38301: 1,963 (28.4%)
- 38356: 109 (1.6%)
- 38391: 68 (1%)
- 38366: 120 (1.7%)
- 38343: 57 (0.8%)
- 38313: 153 (2.2%)
- 38392: 46 (0.7%)
- 38355: 21 (0.3%)
- 38362: 82 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 10 (0.1%)
- 38308: 14 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 75 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,707 (24.7%)
- White: 2,785 (40.4%)
- Asian: 21 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 171 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 111 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,102 (30.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 3,854 (55.9%)
- Male: 2,983 (43.2%)
- Unknown: 60 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,559 (80.6%)
- Not recovered: 356 (5.2%)
- Better: 416 (6%)
- Unknown: 443 (6.4%)
- Deaths: 123 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 342 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 835 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,163 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,027 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 982 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 999 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 765 (11.1%)
- 71 – 80 years: 430 (6.2%)
- 80+: 279 (4%)
- Unknown: 75 (1.1%)