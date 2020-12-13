Additional death, 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says that patient is a 66-year-old man, who died December 12. A total of 123 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 81 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,897.

Those new patients range in age from 9-months-old to 85-years-old.

There are currently 21 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,169 (60.4%)

38301: 1,963 (28.4%)

38356: 109 (1.6%)

38391: 68 (1%)

38366: 120 (1.7%)

38343: 57 (0.8%)

38313: 153 (2.2%)

38392: 46 (0.7%)

38355: 21 (0.3%)

38362: 82 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 10 (0.1%)

38308: 14 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 75 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,707 (24.7%)

White: 2,785 (40.4%)

Asian: 21 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 171 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 111 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,102 (30.5%)

Gender:

Female: 3,854 (55.9%)

Male: 2,983 (43.2%)

Unknown: 60 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,559 (80.6%)

Not recovered: 356 (5.2%)

Better: 416 (6%)

Unknown: 443 (6.4%)

Deaths: 123 (1.8%)

Age: