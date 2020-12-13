Additional death, 81 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County

Mandy Vandiver

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says that patient is a 66-year-old man, who died December 12. A total of 123 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 81 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,897.

Those new patients range in age from 9-months-old to 85-years-old.

There are currently 21 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 4,169 (60.4%)
  • 38301: 1,963 (28.4%)
  • 38356: 109 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 68 (1%)
  • 38366: 120 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 57 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 153 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 46 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 21 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 82 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 10 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 14 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 75 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,707 (24.7%)
  • White: 2,785 (40.4%)
  • Asian: 21 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 171 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 111 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,102 (30.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 3,854 (55.9%)
  • Male: 2,983 (43.2%)
  • Unknown: 60 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,559 (80.6%)
  • Not recovered: 356 (5.2%)
  • Better: 416 (6%)
  • Unknown: 443 (6.4%)
  • Deaths: 123 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 342 (5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 835 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,163 (16.9%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,027 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 982 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 999 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 765 (11.1%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 430 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 279 (4%)
  • Unknown: 75 (1.1%)
