102 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 7,645 total

Mandy Vandiver

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 102 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,645.

Those patients range in age from 10-months-old to 84-years-old.

There are currently 30 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 4,652 (60.9%)
  • 38301: 2,158 (28.2%)
  • 38356: 120 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 72 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 127 (1.6%)
  • 38343: 59 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 168 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 53 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 22 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 94 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 13 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 15 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 81 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,892 (24.8%)
  • White: 3,091 (40.4%)
  • Asian: 23 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 185 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 125 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,329 (30.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 4,246 (55.5%)
  • Male: 3,332 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 67 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,873 (76.8%)
  • Not recovered: 427 (5.6%)
  • Better: 564 (7.4%)
  • Unknown: 655 (8.6%)
  • Deaths: 126 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 385 (5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 929 (12.2%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,288 (16.8%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,145 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,105 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,102 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 838 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 473 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 303 (4%)
  • Unknown: 77 (1%)
