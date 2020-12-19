102 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 7,645 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 102 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,645.
Those patients range in age from 10-months-old to 84-years-old.
There are currently 30 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,652 (60.9%)
- 38301: 2,158 (28.2%)
- 38356: 120 (1.5%)
- 38391: 72 (0.9%)
- 38366: 127 (1.6%)
- 38343: 59 (0.8%)
- 38313: 168 (2.2%)
- 38392: 53 (0.7%)
- 38355: 22 (0.3%)
- 38362: 94 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 13 (0.2%)
- 38308: 15 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 81 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,892 (24.8%)
- White: 3,091 (40.4%)
- Asian: 23 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 185 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 125 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,329 (30.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 4,246 (55.5%)
- Male: 3,332 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 67 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,873 (76.8%)
- Not recovered: 427 (5.6%)
- Better: 564 (7.4%)
- Unknown: 655 (8.6%)
- Deaths: 126 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 385 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 929 (12.2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,288 (16.8%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,145 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,105 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,102 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 838 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 473 (6.2%)
- 80+: 303 (4%)
- Unknown: 77 (1%)