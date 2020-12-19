102 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 7,645 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 102 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,645.

Those patients range in age from 10-months-old to 84-years-old.

There are currently 30 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,652 (60.9%)

38301: 2,158 (28.2%)

38356: 120 (1.5%)

38391: 72 (0.9%)

38366: 127 (1.6%)

38343: 59 (0.8%)

38313: 168 (2.2%)

38392: 53 (0.7%)

38355: 22 (0.3%)

38362: 94 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 13 (0.2%)

38308: 15 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 81 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,892 (24.8%)

White: 3,091 (40.4%)

Asian: 23 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 185 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 125 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,329 (30.5%)

Gender:

Female: 4,246 (55.5%)

Male: 3,332 (43.6%)

Unknown: 67 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,873 (76.8%)

Not recovered: 427 (5.6%)

Better: 564 (7.4%)

Unknown: 655 (8.6%)

Deaths: 126 (1.6%)

Age: