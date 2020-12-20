3 additional deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 Sunday.

The health department says those cases are:

an 81-year-old woman, who died Dec. 19.

an 84-year-old woman, who died Dec 18.

a 54-year-old man, who died Dec 18.

A total of 129 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department has confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,715.

Those patients range in age from 9-months-old to 79-years-old.

There are currently 23 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 4,695 (60.9%)

38301: 2,177 (28.2%)

38356: 120 (1.5%)

38391: 72 (0.9%)

38366: 128 (1.6%)

38343: 59 (0.8%)

38313: 172 (2.2%)

38392: 55 (0.7%)

38355: 22 (0.3%)

38362: 95 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 13 (0.2%)

38308: 15 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 81 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,910 (24.8%)

White: 3,117 (40.4%)

Asian: 24 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 185 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 127 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,352 (30.5%)

Gender:

Female: 4,287 (55.6%)

Male: 3,361 (43.6%)

Unknown: 67 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 5,920 (76.7%)

Not recovered: 419 (5.4%)

Better: 562 (7.3%)

Unknown: 685 (8.9%)

Deaths: 129 (1.7%)

Age: