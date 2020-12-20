3 additional deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 Sunday.
The health department says those cases are:
- an 81-year-old woman, who died Dec. 19.
- an 84-year-old woman, who died Dec 18.
- a 54-year-old man, who died Dec 18.
A total of 129 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
In addition, the health department has confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,715.
Those patients range in age from 9-months-old to 79-years-old.
There are currently 23 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 4,695 (60.9%)
- 38301: 2,177 (28.2%)
- 38356: 120 (1.5%)
- 38391: 72 (0.9%)
- 38366: 128 (1.6%)
- 38343: 59 (0.8%)
- 38313: 172 (2.2%)
- 38392: 55 (0.7%)
- 38355: 22 (0.3%)
- 38362: 95 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 13 (0.2%)
- 38308: 15 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 81 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,910 (24.8%)
- White: 3,117 (40.4%)
- Asian: 24 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 185 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 127 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,352 (30.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 4,287 (55.6%)
- Male: 3,361 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 67 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 5,920 (76.7%)
- Not recovered: 419 (5.4%)
- Better: 562 (7.3%)
- Unknown: 685 (8.9%)
- Deaths: 129 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 389 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 937 (12.1%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,300 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,157 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,119 (14.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,108 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 846 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 480 (6.2%)
- 80+: 303 (3.9%)
- Unknown: 76 (1%)