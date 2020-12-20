3 additional deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County

Mandy Vandiver

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 Sunday.

Web Coronavirus

The health department says those cases are:

  • an 81-year-old woman, who died Dec. 19.
  • an 84-year-old woman, who died Dec 18.
  • a 54-year-old man, who died Dec 18.

A total of 129 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department has confirmed 70 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,715.

Those patients range in age from 9-months-old to 79-years-old.

There are currently 23 Madison County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 4,695 (60.9%)
  • 38301: 2,177 (28.2%)
  • 38356: 120 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 72 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 128 (1.6%)
  • 38343: 59 (0.8%)
  • 38313: 172 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 55 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 22 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 95 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 13 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 15 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 81 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,910 (24.8%)
  • White: 3,117 (40.4%)
  • Asian: 24 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 185 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 127 (1.6%)
  • Unspecified: 2,352 (30.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 4,287 (55.6%)
  • Male: 3,361 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 67 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 5,920 (76.7%)
  • Not recovered: 419 (5.4%)
  • Better: 562 (7.3%)
  • Unknown: 685 (8.9%)
  • Deaths: 129 (1.7%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 389 (5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 937 (12.1%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,300 (16.9%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,157 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,119 (14.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,108 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 846 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 480 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 303 (3.9%)
  • Unknown: 76 (1%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts