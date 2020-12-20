519,687 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,071 deaths, 2,789 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 519,687 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Sunday, December 20. In addition, 6,071 people have died and 2,789 are currently hospitalized. Another 434,977 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health issued this information in a combined effort, after being unable to release numbers for Saturday, December 19 due to a high volume of tests being processed.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases. The report shows 53,779 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 693 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 4,926

Bedford County – 4,107

Benton County – 1,104

Bledsoe County – 1,454

Blount County – 8,538

Bradley County – 8,060

Campbell County – 2,303

Cannon County – 1,227

Carroll County – 2,439

Carter County – 3,965

Cheatham County – 2,474

Chester County – 1,329

Claiborne County – 1,433

Clay County – 776

Cocke County – 2,433

Coffee County – 4,381

Crockett County — 1,492

Cumberland County – 3,823

Davidson County – 55,293

Decatur County – 1,236

DeKalb County – 1,848

Dickson County – 4,123

Dyer County – 3,934

Fayette County – 2,987

Fentress County – 1,703

Franklin County – 3,107

Gibson County – 4,457

Giles County – 2,240

Grainger County – 1,584

Greene County – 4,866

Grundy County – 1,068

Hamblen County – 5,155

Hamilton County – 24,435

Hancock County – 289

Hardeman County – 2,674

Hardin County – 2,370

Hawkins County – 3,172

Haywood County — 2,031

Henderson County — 2,608

Henry County — 2,139

Hickman County – 1,692

Houston County – 738

Humphreys County – 1,044

Jackson County – 883

Jefferson County – 3,343

Johnson County – 1,698

Knox County – 28,391

Lake County – 1,345

Lauderdale County – 2,467

Lawrence County – 3,960

Lewis County — 1,071

Lincoln County – 2,879

Loudon County – 3,571

Macon County – 2,375

Madison County – 7,204

Marion County – 1,665

Marshall County – 2,510

Maury County – 8,300

McMinn County – 3,899

McNairy County — 1,802

Meigs County – 840

Monroe County – 3,328

Montgomery County – 10,065

Moore County — 604

Morgan County — 1,306

Obion County — 3,372

Overton County – 1,952

Perry County – 763

Pickett County — 501

Polk County – 1,022

Putnam County – 7,856

Rhea County – 2,763

Roane County – 3,757

Robertson County – 5,706

Rutherford County – 25,529

Scott County – 1,772

Sequatchie County — 1,004

Sevier County – 7,742

Shelby County – 60,630

Smith County – 1,896

Stewart County — 791

Sullivan County — 9,680

Sumner County – 14,081

Tipton County – 4,870

Trousdale County – 2,084

Unicoi County – 1,283

Union County — 1,102

Van Buren County – 515

Warren County – 3,924

Washington County – 9,134

Wayne County – 2,255

Weakley County — 2,817

White County – 2,508

Williamson County – 15,572

Wilson County – 10,989

Out of state – 13,807

Pending – 11,447

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 606

Asian – 4,189

Black or African-American – 67,213

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 348

Other/Multiracial – 46,164

White – 296,186

Pending – 104,981

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 301,349

Hispanic or Latino – 37,334

Pending – 181,004

Gender:

Female – 274,374

Male – 241,077

Pending – 4,236

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.