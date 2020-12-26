560,892 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,443 deaths, 2,819 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 560,892 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Saturday, December 26. In addition, 6,443 people have died and 2,819 are currently hospitalized. Another 476,700 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 63,518 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 786 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The report shows the following case count by county:
Anderson County – 5,373
Bedford County –4,407
Benton County –1,146
Bledsoe County –1,530
Blount County –9,266
Bradley County –8,647
Campbell County –2,579
Cannon County –1,318
Carroll County –2,587
Carter County –4,253
Cheatham County –2,721
Chester County –1,431
Claiborne County –1,555
Clay County –823
Cocke County –2,674
Coffee County –4,717
Crockett County —1,568
Cumberland County –4,196
Davidson County –58,897
Decatur County –1,308
DeKalb County –2,009
Dickson County – 4,464
Dyer County – 4,089
Fayette County –3,203
Fentress County –1,836
Franklin County –3,362
Gibson County –4,801
Giles County – 2,517
Grainger County –1,721
Greene County – 5,259
Grundy County –1,153
Hamblen County –5,586
Hamilton County –26,702
Hancock County –316
Hardeman County –2,784
Hardin County –2,502
Hawkins County –3,461
Haywood County —2,122
Henderson County —2,815
Henry County —2,255
Hickman County –1,821
Houston County –782
Humphreys County –1,131
Jackson County –924
Jefferson County –3,688
Johnson County –1,752
Knox County –30,942
Lake County –1,379
Lauderdale County –2,560
Lawrence County –4,243
Lewis County —1,114
Lincoln County –3,130
Loudon County – 3,973
Macon County –2,491
Madison County –7,667
Marion County –1,775
Marshall County –2,723
Maury County –8,900
McMinn County –4,188
McNairy County —1,951
Meigs County –922
Monroe County –3,678
Montgomery County –10,951
Moore County —655
Morgan County —1,451
Obion County —3,524
Overton County –2,095
Perry County –829
Pickett County —539
Polk County –1,104
Putnam County –8,419
Rhea County –3,027
Roane County –4,095
Robertson County –6,249
Rutherford County –27,407
Scott County –1,898
Sequatchie County —1,110
Sevier County –8,505
Shelby County –64,356
Smith County –2,006
Stewart County —845
Sullivan County —10,374
Sumner County –15,076
Tipton County –5,225
Trousdale County –2,131
Unicoi County –1,377
Union County —1,174
Van Buren County –534
Warren County –4,274
Washington County –9,769
Wayne County –2,352
Weakley County —2,966
White County –2,664
Williamson County –17,006
Wilson County –11,922
Out of state –14,647
Pending –14,649
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.
Race:
American Indian or Alaska Native – 686
Asian – 4,506
Black or African-American – 71,510
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 375
Other/Multiracial – 48,786
White – 323,763
Pending – 111,266
Ethnicity:
Not Hispanic/Latino –327,461
Hispanic or Latino – 38,727
Pending – 194,704
Gender:
Female – 296,602
Male – 259,713
Pending – 4,577
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.