560,892 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,443 deaths, 2,819 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 560,892 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Saturday, December 26. In addition, 6,443 people have died and 2,819 are currently hospitalized. Another 476,700 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 63,518 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 786 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 5,373

Bedford County –4,407

Benton County –1,146

Bledsoe County –1,530

Blount County –9,266

Bradley County –8,647

Campbell County –2,579

Cannon County –1,318

Carroll County –2,587

Carter County –4,253

Cheatham County –2,721

Chester County –1,431

Claiborne County –1,555

Clay County –823

Cocke County –2,674

Coffee County –4,717

Crockett County —1,568

Cumberland County –4,196

Davidson County –58,897

Decatur County –1,308

DeKalb County –2,009

Dickson County – 4,464

Dyer County – 4,089

Fayette County –3,203

Fentress County –1,836

Franklin County –3,362

Gibson County –4,801

Giles County – 2,517

Grainger County –1,721

Greene County – 5,259

Grundy County –1,153

Hamblen County –5,586

Hamilton County –26,702

Hancock County –316

Hardeman County –2,784

Hardin County –2,502

Hawkins County –3,461

Haywood County —2,122

Henderson County —2,815

Henry County —2,255

Hickman County –1,821

Houston County –782

Humphreys County –1,131

Jackson County –924

Jefferson County –3,688

Johnson County –1,752

Knox County –30,942

Lake County –1,379

Lauderdale County –2,560

Lawrence County –4,243

Lewis County —1,114

Lincoln County –3,130

Loudon County – 3,973

Macon County –2,491

Madison County –7,667

Marion County –1,775

Marshall County –2,723

Maury County –8,900

McMinn County –4,188

McNairy County —1,951

Meigs County –922

Monroe County –3,678

Montgomery County –10,951

Moore County —655

Morgan County —1,451

Obion County —3,524

Overton County –2,095

Perry County –829

Pickett County —539

Polk County –1,104

Putnam County –8,419

Rhea County –3,027

Roane County –4,095

Robertson County –6,249

Rutherford County –27,407

Scott County –1,898

Sequatchie County —1,110

Sevier County –8,505

Shelby County –64,356

Smith County –2,006

Stewart County —845

Sullivan County —10,374

Sumner County –15,076

Tipton County –5,225

Trousdale County –2,131

Unicoi County –1,377

Union County —1,174

Van Buren County –534

Warren County –4,274

Washington County –9,769

Wayne County –2,352

Weakley County —2,966

White County –2,664

Williamson County –17,006

Wilson County –11,922

Out of state –14,647

Pending –14,649

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 686

Asian – 4,506

Black or African-American – 71,510

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 375

Other/Multiracial – 48,786

White – 323,763

Pending – 111,266

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino –327,461

Hispanic or Latino – 38,727

Pending – 194,704

Gender:

Female – 296,602

Male – 259,713

Pending – 4,577

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.