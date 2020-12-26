70 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 8,250 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 70 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,250.
Those patients range in age from 8-years-old to 90-years-old.
There are currently 16 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 4,993 (60.5%)
38301: 2,352 (28.5%)
38356: 133 (1.6%)
38391: 76 (0.9%)
38366: 137 (1.7%)
38343: 61 (0.7%)
38313: 184 (2.2%)
38392: 59 (0.7%)
38355: 25 (0.3%)
38362: 103 (1.2%)
38006: 4 (0.1%)
38302: 14 (0.1%)
38308: 16 (0.2%)
38378: 5 (0.1%)
38303: 3 (0.1%)
38006: 1 (0.1%)
Unknown: 84 (1%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,060 (25%)
White: 3,368 (40.8%)
Asian: 28 (0.3%)
Hispanic: 193 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 130 (1.6%)
Unspecified: 2,471 (30%)
Gender:
Female: 4,577 (55.5%)
Male: 3,600 (43.6%)
Unknown: 73 (0.9%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 6,471 (78.4%)
Not recovered: 364 (4.4%)
Better: 608 (7.4%)
Unknown: 672 (8.2%)
Deaths: 135 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 415 (5%)
11 – 20 years: 1009 (12.2%)
21 – 30 years: 1,386 (16.8%)
31 – 40 years: 1,227 (14.9%)
41 – 50 years: 1,210 (14.7%)
51 – 60 years: 1,185 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 908 (11%)
71 – 80 years: 507 (6.1%)
80+: 318 (3.9%)
Unknown: 85 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.