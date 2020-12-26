70 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 8,250 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional 70 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,250.

Those patients range in age from 8-years-old to 90-years-old.

There are currently 16 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 4,993 (60.5%)

38301: 2,352 (28.5%)

38356: 133 (1.6%)

38391: 76 (0.9%)

38366: 137 (1.7%)

38343: 61 (0.7%)

38313: 184 (2.2%)

38392: 59 (0.7%)

38355: 25 (0.3%)

38362: 103 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 14 (0.1%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 3 (0.1%)

38006: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 84 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,060 (25%)

White: 3,368 (40.8%)

Asian: 28 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 193 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 130 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,471 (30%)

Gender:

Female: 4,577 (55.5%)

Male: 3,600 (43.6%)

Unknown: 73 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,471 (78.4%)

Not recovered: 364 (4.4%)

Better: 608 (7.4%)

Unknown: 672 (8.2%)

Deaths: 135 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 415 (5%)

11 – 20 years: 1009 (12.2%)

21 – 30 years: 1,386 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,227 (14.9%)

41 – 50 years: 1,210 (14.7%)

51 – 60 years: 1,185 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 908 (11%)

71 – 80 years: 507 (6.1%)

80+: 318 (3.9%)

Unknown: 85 (1%)

