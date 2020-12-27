564,080 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,512 deaths, 2,813 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 564,080 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Sunday, December 27. In addition, 6,512 people have died and 2,813 are currently hospitalized. Another 480,227 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 64,804 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 804 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 5,402

Bedford County – 4,422

Benton County – 1,147

Bledsoe County – 1,535

Blount County – 9,365

Bradley County – 8,688

Campbell County – 2,611

Cannon County – 1,324

Carroll County – 2,600

Carter County – 4,277

Cheatham County – 2,735

Chester County – 1,439

Claiborne County – 1,601

Clay County – 823

Cocke County – 2,704

Coffee County – 4,738

Crockett County — 1,576

Cumberland County – 4,207

Davidson County – 59,048

Decatur County – 1,310

DeKalb County – 2,014

Dickson County – 4,486

Dyer County – 4,114

Fayette County – 3,226

Fentress County – 1,835

Franklin County – 3,379

Gibson County – 4,856

Giles County – 2,538

Grainger County – 1,728

Greene County – 5,295

Grundy County – 1,155

Hamblen County – 5,617

Hamilton County – 26,825

Hancock County – 317

Hardeman County – 2,790

Hardin County – 2,521

Hawkins County – 3,485

Haywood County — 2,125

Henderson County — 2,841

Henry County — 2,262

Hickman County – 1,837

Houston County – 787

Humphreys County – 1,133

Jackson County – 929

Jefferson County – 3,711

Johnson County – 1,753

Knox County – 31,186

Lake County – 1,385

Lauderdale County – 2,561

Lawrence County – 4,266

Lewis County — 1,126

Lincoln County – 3,149

Loudon County – 4,012

Macon County – 2,493

Madison County – 7,749

Marion County –1,780

Marshall County – 2,745

Maury County – 8,956

McMinn County – 4,216

McNairy County — 1,968

Meigs County – 927

Monroe County – 3,703

Montgomery County – 11,021

Moore County — 666

Morgan County — 1,458

Obion County — 3,530

Overton County – 2,099

Perry County – 833

Pickett County — 539

Polk County – 1,106

Putnam County – 8,439

Rhea County – 3,046

Roane County – 4,134

Robertson County – 6,267

Rutherford County – 27,519

Scott County – 1,911

Sequatchie County — 1,113

Sevier County – 8,583

Shelby County – 64,653

Smith County – 2,004

Stewart County — 848

Sullivan County — 10,424

Sumner County – 15,132

Tipton County – 5,260

Trousdale County – 2,134

Unicoi County – 1,389

Union County — 1,182

Van Buren County – 533

Warren County – 4,275

Washington County – 9,849

Wayne County – 2,359

Weakley County — 2,986

White County – 2,667

Williamson County – 17,072

Wilson County – 11,965

Out of state – 14,781

Pending –14,970

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 691

Asian – 4,523

Black or African-American – 71,856

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 376

Other/Multiracial – 48,945

White – 326,253

Pending – 111,436

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 330,356

Hispanic or Latino – 38,805

Pending – 194,919

Gender:

Female – 298,332

Male – 261,150

Pending – 4,598

