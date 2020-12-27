564,080 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,512 deaths, 2,813 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 564,080 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Sunday, December 27. In addition, 6,512 people have died and 2,813 are currently hospitalized. Another 480,227 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 64,804 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 804 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The report shows the following case count by county:
Anderson County – 5,402
Bedford County – 4,422
Benton County – 1,147
Bledsoe County – 1,535
Blount County – 9,365
Bradley County – 8,688
Campbell County – 2,611
Cannon County – 1,324
Carroll County – 2,600
Carter County – 4,277
Cheatham County – 2,735
Chester County – 1,439
Claiborne County – 1,601
Clay County – 823
Cocke County – 2,704
Coffee County – 4,738
Crockett County — 1,576
Cumberland County – 4,207
Davidson County – 59,048
Decatur County – 1,310
DeKalb County – 2,014
Dickson County – 4,486
Dyer County – 4,114
Fayette County – 3,226
Fentress County – 1,835
Franklin County – 3,379
Gibson County – 4,856
Giles County – 2,538
Grainger County – 1,728
Greene County – 5,295
Grundy County – 1,155
Hamblen County – 5,617
Hamilton County – 26,825
Hancock County – 317
Hardeman County – 2,790
Hardin County – 2,521
Hawkins County – 3,485
Haywood County — 2,125
Henderson County — 2,841
Henry County — 2,262
Hickman County – 1,837
Houston County – 787
Humphreys County – 1,133
Jackson County – 929
Jefferson County – 3,711
Johnson County – 1,753
Knox County – 31,186
Lake County – 1,385
Lauderdale County – 2,561
Lawrence County – 4,266
Lewis County — 1,126
Lincoln County – 3,149
Loudon County – 4,012
Macon County – 2,493
Madison County – 7,749
Marion County –1,780
Marshall County – 2,745
Maury County – 8,956
McMinn County – 4,216
McNairy County — 1,968
Meigs County – 927
Monroe County – 3,703
Montgomery County – 11,021
Moore County — 666
Morgan County — 1,458
Obion County — 3,530
Overton County – 2,099
Perry County – 833
Pickett County — 539
Polk County – 1,106
Putnam County – 8,439
Rhea County – 3,046
Roane County – 4,134
Robertson County – 6,267
Rutherford County – 27,519
Scott County – 1,911
Sequatchie County — 1,113
Sevier County – 8,583
Shelby County – 64,653
Smith County – 2,004
Stewart County — 848
Sullivan County — 10,424
Sumner County – 15,132
Tipton County – 5,260
Trousdale County – 2,134
Unicoi County – 1,389
Union County — 1,182
Van Buren County – 533
Warren County – 4,275
Washington County – 9,849
Wayne County – 2,359
Weakley County — 2,986
White County – 2,667
Williamson County – 17,072
Wilson County – 11,965
Out of state – 14,781
Pending –14,970
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.
Race:
American Indian or Alaska Native – 691
Asian – 4,523
Black or African-American – 71,856
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 376
Other/Multiracial – 48,945
White – 326,253
Pending – 111,436
Ethnicity:
Not Hispanic/Latino – 330,356
Hispanic or Latino – 38,805
Pending – 194,919
Gender:
Female – 298,332
Male – 261,150
Pending – 4,598
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.