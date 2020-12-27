Additional death, 56 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says an 88-year-old woman died Dec. 18 due to complications from COVID-19. A total of 136 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 56 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,306.

The health department says those cases range in age from 16-years-old to 95-years-old.

There are currently 17 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,029 (60.54%)

38301: 2,368 (28.5%)

38356: 133 (1.6%)

38391: 76 (0.9%)

38366: 138 (1.7%)

38343: 62 (0.7%)

38313: 185 (2.2%)

38392: 60 (0.7%)

38355: 25 (0.3%)

38362: 103 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 14 (0.1%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 3 (0.1%)

38006: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 84 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,072 (24.9%)

White: 3,399 (40.9%)

Asian: 29 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 193 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 130 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,483 (29.9%)

Gender:

Female: 4,606 (55.5%)

Male: 3,629 (43.7%)

Unknown: 71 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,527 (78.6%)

Not recovered: 359 (4.3%)

Better: 602 (7.3%)

Unknown: 682 (8.2%)

Deaths: 136 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 414 (5%)

11 – 20 years: 1015 (12.2%)

21 – 30 years: 1,391 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,241 (14.9%)

41 – 50 years: 1,215 (14.6%)

51 – 60 years: 1,194 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 918 (11.1%)

71 – 80 years: 510 (6.1%)

80+: 324 (3.9%)

Unknown: 84 (1%)

