Billy Dwain Joyner passed away on December 24, 2020, after battling COVID 19. Private Graveside Services for Immediate Family Only will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 12 Noon at Brownsville Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, TN with Shawn Phillips officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN. A celebration of life for Billy will be held post-pandemic.

Billy was born on January 5, 1954 to parents Floyd and Doris Edwards Joyner, who proceeded him in death along with his brother, Jesse “Larry” Joyner and niece, Linda Michelle “Petey” Ryan. He leaves a beloved niece, Marti Joyner Alford (Dan “Bobo”) of Cordova, TN, sister-in-law, Linda Stavely Joyner of Brownsville, TN, and great-nephews, Ashley Ryan and Scotty Ryan of WV.

Billy worked for the state of Tennessee before working at the US Postal Service for many years before retiring. He also had cattle and farmed. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt deer, squirrel, dove, and quail. The only thing he never got the limit on was quail. He loved to tell hunting stories and his favorite was how he shot two squirrel with one shot.

If he was sitting; he was rocking. When he was a child his “bubby” rocked him a million miles on the front porch. They were twelve years apart but were the best of friends. They loved to fish together until Larry was no longer able to get in and out of the boat.

He either knew, was friends with, or kin to nearly everyone in Haywood County. And he had some great friends – the kind that would carry you to the doctor when you were sick, call to see about you if your dog died, help build a deer stand with steps so that you could get in because you had a bad leg, build steps to the duck blind and help you in and out of the boat. He was indeed blessed with wonderful friends. Billy enjoyed getting together and playing cards with lifelong friends and taking the occasional trip to Tunica to play cards and throw dice.

Billy was known to be a little “tight” with his money especially when it came to himself, but he was very generous with his family and friends. He loved his family very much. He carried his Dad to chemo when he was sick. He took such good care of his Momma after his dad died. If he was away from home, he called to check on her to see if she was ok. He also made sure he gave her his friends’ phone numbers if he was going to be out of pocket. Billy always picked Mrs. Doris a bouquet of buttercups since his childhood. After her passing you would still see a bouquet on his kitchen counter, every spring, in the same mason jar.

He was very loved and will be missed by so many. After Mrs. Doris and Larry passed, he had no immediate family remaining, so he adopted Marti and Linda’s family as his own. He attended Birthday celebrations, cookouts, Thanksgiving, Easter, Christmas and always enjoyed himself with them.

To say he was a character was selling him short. He was a natural born conversationalist, the boy sure did love to talk, and he was always a lot of fun to be around.

Eating was one of his favorite things to do. He knew all the ladies in his life and their special dishes: Pam’s blueberry muffins, Marilyn’s candy and pear preserves, Robbie’s banana pudding and chicken ‘n dumplings, Heather’s apple pie, Marti’s chocolate pie, Kay’s spaghetti and lasagna, and Linda’s chicken ‘n dressing. He didn’t discriminate – he also said that Dan “Bobo” grilled the best steaks he ever had eaten, and Bobby H. made the best smoked Brisket around. When Holly Grove had their stew cookout, he called Becky and told her he wanted stew from Glenn’s, Milton’s, or Allen’s stew pot and a chocolate pie. He loved Bobby S.’s and E. B.’s stews they had at the Gin, and Aunt Ann’s fried pies and more!

Pallbearers for the service are Floyd Stewart, Sonny Waddell, Bill Sullivan, Keith Sullivan, E. Bradley Williams, and Ethan Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Billy’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.