Jackson Fire responds to motel fire Tuesday morning

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department responded to a fire at the Airways Motel.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly after 7 a.m. to find a room at the motel on fire.

Residents were evacuated, and a Jackson Transit Authority bus came by to help transport them to the civic center temporarily.

Fire officials say there were no injuries and no deaths as a result of the fire.

They are unsure about the cause of the fire. They say a person did check out of the room around 6 a.m., and they are working to get in contact with them now.