Physicians Quality Care to launch new outreach initiative in January

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local doctor’s office is taking matters into its own hands.

Almost one month ago, Dr. Jimmy Hoppers with Physicians Quality Care floated the idea of a new outreach initiative, where at-risk populations were encouraged to stay home with the help of their doctor’s office and local organizations.

He now says that program is set to begin January 4.

“It depends on volunteers. We’re going to probably have four to six people making calls five days a week, eight hours a day. But we need volunteers to follow up,” Hoppers said.

Hoppers says they have almost 50 volunteers who have reached out to make these calls. He says the next step is to get local churches involved in the project as well.

“You give us names in your congregation, and we can call and say ‘Ms. Jones, your Sunday school class asked us to call.’ Once we identify these folks, plus other names, we will give them back to the church,” Hoppers said.

Physicians Quality Care recently sent a letter out to 100 churches in the area. Hoppers explained that the volunteers would call these residents daily, and making sure their needs are getting met.

Hoppers says they’re tallying the number of people in their own records they can reach out to.

“The number of our patients that are 80 and above, and we go to 102, are a little over 1,500. And that’s just Madison County,” Hoppers said.

He is trying to start a separate fund as well, meant to supply anything an at-risk resident might need.

“We are working to get a fund established that will not be controlled by Physicians Quality Care, if we find people that are really just falling through the cracks,” Hoppers said.

As the pandemic continues and the vaccine is on the horizon, Hoppers says they still need to look at different strategies. He adds that the danger is far from over.

“We’re not going to get this out of the general population. We’ve got to help those who are in the most danger of getting very sick and dying from it,” Hoppers said.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can reach out for more information at volunteer@physiciansqualitycare.com.