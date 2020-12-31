Herbert Campbell, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Hardin Medical Center of Savannah, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Campbell was born in Washington, D.C. on January 23, 1940 to the late Carlton Campbell and Louise Swygert Campbell. He worked in construction for many years. Also preceding him in death were four brothers: William Campbell, Charles Campbell, Glenn Campbell, Ray Campbell; and two sisters: Penny Snyder and Gretchen Ordiz.

He is survived by his former wife and long time friend, Harriet Laskowitz Campbell of Pace, FL; one son: Frankie Campbell (Holly) of Bealeton, VA; two daughters: Dawn Thigpen (Johnnie) of Michie, TN, Lisa Butler (Jackie) of Pace, FL. He leaves a legacy of eight grandchildren: Jason, Crystal, Clinton, Jude, Cameron, Brianna, Abigail and Jackson.

Per Mr. Campbell’s wishes, the family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.