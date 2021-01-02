604,132 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,970 deaths, 3,114 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 604,132 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Saturday, January 2. In, addition, 6,970 people have died and 3,114 are currently hospitalized. Another 523,089 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 75,623 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 941 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County –5,879

Bedford County –4,723

Benton County – 1,199

Bledsoe County – 1,622

Blount County – 10,324

Bradley County – 9,360

Campbell County – 2,883

Cannon County – 1,407

Carroll County – 2,742

Carter County – 4,587

Cheatham County – 2,966

Chester County – 1,548

Claiborne County – 1,734

Clay County – 853

Cocke County – 2,968

Coffee County – 5,028

Crockett County — 1,669

Cumberland County – 4,635

Davidson County – 62,841

Decatur County – 1,362

DeKalb County – 2,157

Dickson County – 4,770

Dyer County – 4,342

Fayette County – 3,450

Fentress County – 1,946

Franklin County – 3,638

Gibson County – 5,133

Giles County – 2,757

Grainger County – 1,843

Greene County – 5,713

Grundy County – 1,236

Hamblen County – 6,044

Hamilton County –29,398

Hancock County – 338

Hardeman County – 2,876

Hardin County – 2,713

Hawkins County – 3,778

Haywood County — 2,225

Henderson County — 3,025

Henry County — 2,361

Hickman County – 1,966

Houston County – 822

Humphreys County – 1,191

Jackson County – 970

Jefferson County – 4,021

Johnson County – 1,813

Knox County – 33,602

Lake County – 1,464

Lauderdale County – 2,694

Lawrence County – 4,519

Lewis County — 1,166

Lincoln County – 3,378

Loudon County – 4,310

Macon County – 2,637

Madison County – 8,203

Marion County – 1,932

Marshall County – 2,931

Maury County – 9,530

McMinn County – 4,498

McNairy County — 2,108

Meigs County – 985

Monroe County – 3,952

Montgomery County – 11,869

Moore County — 715

Morgan County — 1,604

Obion County — 3,700

Overton County – 2,243

Perry County – 867

Pickett County — 585

Polk County – 1,218

Putnam County – 8,957

Rhea County – 3,300

Roane County – 4,540

Robertson County – 6,717

Rutherford County – 29,250

Scott County – 2,048

Sequatchie County — 1,197

Sevier County – 9,180

Shelby County – 68,426

Smith County – 2,073

Stewart County — 915

Sullivan County — 11,106

Sumner County – 16,241

Tipton County – 5,556

Trousdale County – 2,182

Unicoi County – 1,482

Union County — 1,255

Van Buren County – 562

Warren County – 4,514

Washington County – 10,542

Wayne County – 2,453

Weakley County — 3,141

White County – 2,822

Williamson County – 18,533

Wilson County – 12,828

Out of state – 14,726

Pending – 18,020

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 756

Asian – 4,844

Black or African-American – 76,770

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 406

Other/Multiracial – 51,542

White – 355,707

Pending – 114,107

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 363,221

Hispanic or Latino – 40,423

Pending – 200,488

Gender:

Female – 320,264

Male – 278,881

Pending – 4,987

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.