604,132 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,970 deaths, 3,114 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 604,132 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Saturday, January 2. In, addition, 6,970 people have died and 3,114 are currently hospitalized. Another 523,089 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 75,623 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 941 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The report shows the following case count by county:
Anderson County –5,879
Bedford County –4,723
Benton County – 1,199
Bledsoe County – 1,622
Blount County – 10,324
Bradley County – 9,360
Campbell County – 2,883
Cannon County – 1,407
Carroll County – 2,742
Carter County – 4,587
Cheatham County – 2,966
Chester County – 1,548
Claiborne County – 1,734
Clay County – 853
Cocke County – 2,968
Coffee County – 5,028
Crockett County — 1,669
Cumberland County – 4,635
Davidson County – 62,841
Decatur County – 1,362
DeKalb County – 2,157
Dickson County – 4,770
Dyer County – 4,342
Fayette County – 3,450
Fentress County – 1,946
Franklin County – 3,638
Gibson County – 5,133
Giles County – 2,757
Grainger County – 1,843
Greene County – 5,713
Grundy County – 1,236
Hamblen County – 6,044
Hamilton County –29,398
Hancock County – 338
Hardeman County – 2,876
Hardin County – 2,713
Hawkins County – 3,778
Haywood County — 2,225
Henderson County — 3,025
Henry County — 2,361
Hickman County – 1,966
Houston County – 822
Humphreys County – 1,191
Jackson County – 970
Jefferson County – 4,021
Johnson County – 1,813
Knox County – 33,602
Lake County – 1,464
Lauderdale County – 2,694
Lawrence County – 4,519
Lewis County — 1,166
Lincoln County – 3,378
Loudon County – 4,310
Macon County – 2,637
Madison County – 8,203
Marion County – 1,932
Marshall County – 2,931
Maury County – 9,530
McMinn County – 4,498
McNairy County — 2,108
Meigs County – 985
Monroe County – 3,952
Montgomery County – 11,869
Moore County — 715
Morgan County — 1,604
Obion County — 3,700
Overton County – 2,243
Perry County – 867
Pickett County — 585
Polk County – 1,218
Putnam County – 8,957
Rhea County – 3,300
Roane County – 4,540
Robertson County – 6,717
Rutherford County – 29,250
Scott County – 2,048
Sequatchie County — 1,197
Sevier County – 9,180
Shelby County – 68,426
Smith County – 2,073
Stewart County — 915
Sullivan County — 11,106
Sumner County – 16,241
Tipton County – 5,556
Trousdale County – 2,182
Unicoi County – 1,482
Union County — 1,255
Van Buren County – 562
Warren County – 4,514
Washington County – 10,542
Wayne County – 2,453
Weakley County — 3,141
White County – 2,822
Williamson County – 18,533
Wilson County – 12,828
Out of state – 14,726
Pending – 18,020
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.
Race:
American Indian or Alaska Native – 756
Asian – 4,844
Black or African-American – 76,770
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 406
Other/Multiracial – 51,542
White – 355,707
Pending – 114,107
Ethnicity:
Not Hispanic/Latino – 363,221
Hispanic or Latino – 40,423
Pending – 200,488
Gender:
Female – 320,264
Male – 278,881
Pending – 4,987
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.