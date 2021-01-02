Additional death, 72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 62-year-old man died Dec. 31 due to complications from COVID-19. The department says 142 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 72 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,897.

The health department says those cases range in age from 3-years-old to 97-years-old.

There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,354 (60.1%)

38301: 2,570 (28.9%)

38356: 145 (1.6%)

38391: 81 (0.9%)

38366: 147 (1.6%)

38343: 64 (0.7%)

38313: 204 (2.3%)

38392: 61 (0.7%)

38355: 26 (0.3%)

38362: 114 (1.3%)

38006: 5 (0.1%)

38302: 16 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 85 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,229 (25.1%)

White: 3,676 (41.3%)

Asian: 33 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 200 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 141 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,618 (29.4%)

Gender:

Female: 4,951 (55.6%)

Male: 3,879 (43.6%)

Unknown: 67 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,846 (76.9%)

Not recovered: 442 (5%)

Better: 726 (8.2%)

Unknown: 741 (8.3%)

Deaths: 142 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 452 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,066 (12%)

21 – 30 years: 1,493 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,325 (14.9%)

41 – 50 years: 1,294 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,289 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 990 (11.1%)

71 – 80 years: 547 (6.2%)

80+: 366 (4.1%)

Unknown: 75 (0.8%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.