2 additional deaths, 66 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed that two Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says those deaths include:

A 74-year-old man

A 78-year-old man

The department says 144 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 66 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,963.

The health department says those cases range in age from 5-years-old to 90-years-old.

There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,398 (60.2%)

38301: 2,590 (28.9%)

38356: 146 (1.6%)

38391: 81 (0.9%)

38366: 149 (1.6%)

38343: 64 (0.7%)

38313: 201 (2.2%)

38392: 61 (0.7%)

38355: 27 (0.3%)

38362: 115 (1.3%)

38006: 5 (0.1%)

38302: 16 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 85 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,245 (25%)

White: 3,713 (41.4%)

Asian: 33 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 203 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 145 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,624 (29.3%)

Gender:

Female: 4,992 (55.7%)

Male: 3,903 (43.5%)

Unknown: 68 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,855 (76.5%)

Not recovered: 459 (5.1%)

Better: 751 (8.4%)

Unknown: 754 (8.4%)

Deaths: 144 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 454 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,065 (11.9%)

21 – 30 years: 1,505 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,330 (14.8%)

41 – 50 years: 1,300 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,304 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1003 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 559 (6.2%)

80+: 367 (4.1%)

Unknown: 76 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.