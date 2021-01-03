2 additional deaths, 66 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed that two Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says those deaths include:
- A 74-year-old man
- A 78-year-old man
The department says 144 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.
The health department also confirmed another 66 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,963.
The health department says those cases range in age from 5-years-old to 90-years-old.
There are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 5,398 (60.2%)
38301: 2,590 (28.9%)
38356: 146 (1.6%)
38391: 81 (0.9%)
38366: 149 (1.6%)
38343: 64 (0.7%)
38313: 201 (2.2%)
38392: 61 (0.7%)
38355: 27 (0.3%)
38362: 115 (1.3%)
38006: 5 (0.1%)
38302: 16 (0.2%)
38308: 16 (0.2%)
38378: 5 (0.1%)
38303: 4 (0.1%)
Unknown: 85 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,245 (25%)
White: 3,713 (41.4%)
Asian: 33 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 203 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 145 (1.6%)
Unspecified: 2,624 (29.3%)
Gender:
Female: 4,992 (55.7%)
Male: 3,903 (43.5%)
Unknown: 68 (0.8%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 6,855 (76.5%)
Not recovered: 459 (5.1%)
Better: 751 (8.4%)
Unknown: 754 (8.4%)
Deaths: 144 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 454 (5.1%)
11 – 20 years: 1,065 (11.9%)
21 – 30 years: 1,505 (16.8%)
31 – 40 years: 1,330 (14.8%)
41 – 50 years: 1,300 (14.5%)
51 – 60 years: 1,304 (14.5%)
61 – 70 years: 1003 (11.2%)
71 – 80 years: 559 (6.2%)
80+: 367 (4.1%)
Unknown: 76 (0.9%)
