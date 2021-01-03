608,297 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 7,025 deaths, 3,176 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 608,297 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Sunday, January 3. In, addition, 7,025 people have died and 3,176 are currently hospitalized. Another 526,966 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 76,762 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 955 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The report shows the following case count by county:
Anderson County –5,936
Bedford County –4,761
Benton County – 1,201
Bledsoe County – 1,631
Blount County – 10,379
Bradley County – 9,434
Campbell County – 2,893
Cannon County – 1,417
Carroll County – 2,752
Carter County – 4,646
Cheatham County – 2,981
Chester County – 1,557
Claiborne County – 1,748
Clay County – 854
Cocke County – 2,995
Coffee County – 5,070
Crockett County — 1,673
Cumberland County – 4,687
Davidson County – 63,009
Decatur County – 1,366
DeKalb County – 2,168
Dickson County – 4,803
Dyer County – 4,359
Fayette County – 3,491
Fentress County – 1,964
Franklin County – 3,664
Gibson County – 5,165
Giles County – 2,797
Grainger County – 1,858
Greene County – 5,811
Grundy County – 1,244
Hamblen County – 6,114
Hamilton County –29,628
Hancock County – 339
Hardeman County – 2,883
Hardin County – 2,724
Hawkins County – 3,834
Haywood County — 2,230
Henderson County — 3,034
Henry County — 2,368
Hickman County – 1,983
Houston County – 823
Humphreys County –1,199
Jackson County – 976
Jefferson County – 4,068
Johnson County – 1,821
Knox County – 33,862
Lake County – 1,466
Lauderdale County – 2,702
Lawrence County – 4,551
Lewis County — 1,175
Lincoln County – 3,407
Loudon County – 4,354
Macon County – 2,642
Madison County – 8,244
Marion County – 1,946
Marshall County – 2,963
Maury County – 9,579
McMinn County – 4,524
McNairy County — 2,121
Meigs County – 996
Monroe County – 3,977
Montgomery County – 12,026
Moore County — 719
Morgan County — 1,621
Obion County — 3,711
Overton County – 2,251
Perry County – 871
Pickett County — 587
Polk County – 1,231
Putnam County – 9,002
Rhea County – 3,335
Roane County – 4,585
Robertson County – 6,756
Rutherford County – 29,378
Scott County – 2,061
Sequatchie County — 1,211
Sevier County – 9,265
Shelby County – 68,753
Smith County – 2,076
Stewart County — 916
Sullivan County — 11,203
Sumner County – 16,292
Tipton County – 5,594
Trousdale County – 2,184
Unicoi County – 1,496
Union County — 1,259
Van Buren County – 569
Warren County – 4,536
Washington County – 10,672
Wayne County – 2,469
Weakley County — 3,163
White County – 2,828
Williamson County – 18,641
Wilson County – 12,913
Out of state – 14,934
Pending – 18,342
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.
Race:
American Indian or Alaska Native – 761
Asian – 4,879
Black or African-American – 77,223
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 411
Other/Multiracial – 51,862
White – 358,470
Pending – 114,691
Ethnicity:
Not Hispanic/Latino – 366,448
Hispanic or Latino – 40,504
Pending – 201,345
Gender:
Female – 322,585
Male – 280,703
Pending – 5,009
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.