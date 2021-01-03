608,297 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 7,025 deaths, 3,176 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 608,297 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Sunday, January 3. In, addition, 7,025 people have died and 3,176 are currently hospitalized. Another 526,966 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 76,762 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 955 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County –5,936

Bedford County –4,761

Benton County – 1,201

Bledsoe County – 1,631

Blount County – 10,379

Bradley County – 9,434

Campbell County – 2,893

Cannon County – 1,417

Carroll County – 2,752

Carter County – 4,646

Cheatham County – 2,981

Chester County – 1,557

Claiborne County – 1,748

Clay County – 854

Cocke County – 2,995

Coffee County – 5,070

Crockett County — 1,673

Cumberland County – 4,687

Davidson County – 63,009

Decatur County – 1,366

DeKalb County – 2,168

Dickson County – 4,803

Dyer County – 4,359

Fayette County – 3,491

Fentress County – 1,964

Franklin County – 3,664

Gibson County – 5,165

Giles County – 2,797

Grainger County – 1,858

Greene County – 5,811

Grundy County – 1,244

Hamblen County – 6,114

Hamilton County –29,628

Hancock County – 339

Hardeman County – 2,883

Hardin County – 2,724

Hawkins County – 3,834

Haywood County — 2,230

Henderson County — 3,034

Henry County — 2,368

Hickman County – 1,983

Houston County – 823

Humphreys County –1,199

Jackson County – 976

Jefferson County – 4,068

Johnson County – 1,821

Knox County – 33,862

Lake County – 1,466

Lauderdale County – 2,702

Lawrence County – 4,551

Lewis County — 1,175

Lincoln County – 3,407

Loudon County – 4,354

Macon County – 2,642

Madison County – 8,244

Marion County – 1,946

Marshall County – 2,963

Maury County – 9,579

McMinn County – 4,524

McNairy County — 2,121

Meigs County – 996

Monroe County – 3,977

Montgomery County – 12,026

Moore County — 719

Morgan County — 1,621

Obion County — 3,711

Overton County – 2,251

Perry County – 871

Pickett County — 587

Polk County – 1,231

Putnam County – 9,002

Rhea County – 3,335

Roane County – 4,585

Robertson County – 6,756

Rutherford County – 29,378

Scott County – 2,061

Sequatchie County — 1,211

Sevier County – 9,265

Shelby County – 68,753

Smith County – 2,076

Stewart County — 916

Sullivan County — 11,203

Sumner County – 16,292

Tipton County – 5,594

Trousdale County – 2,184

Unicoi County – 1,496

Union County — 1,259

Van Buren County – 569

Warren County – 4,536

Washington County – 10,672

Wayne County – 2,469

Weakley County — 3,163

White County – 2,828

Williamson County – 18,641

Wilson County – 12,913

Out of state – 14,934

Pending – 18,342

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 761

Asian – 4,879

Black or African-American – 77,223

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 411

Other/Multiracial – 51,862

White – 358,470

Pending – 114,691

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 366,448

Hispanic or Latino – 40,504

Pending – 201,345

Gender:

Female – 322,585

Male – 280,703

Pending – 5,009

