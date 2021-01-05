63 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 9,077 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 63 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,077.

Those patients range in age from 14-years-old to 89-years-old.

There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department says a total of 145 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,455 (60.1%)

38301: 2,631 (29%)

38356: 149 (1.6%)

38391: 81 (0.9%)

38366: 149 (1.6%)

38343: 66 (0.7%)

38313: 205 (2.2%)

38392: 62 (0.6%)

38355: 28 (0.3%)

38362: 117 (1.3%)

38006: 5 (0.1%)

38302: 16 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 88 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,282 (25.1%)

White: 3,778 (41.6%)

Asian: 33 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 206 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 148 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,630 (29%)

Gender:

Female: 5,052 (55.7%)

Male: 3,948 (43.5%)

Unknown: 77 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,880 (75.8%)

Not recovered: 512 (5.6%)

Better: 788 (8.7%)

Unknown: 752 (8.3%)

Deaths: 145 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 457 (5%)

11 – 20 years: 1,073 (11.8%)

21 – 30 years: 1,514 (16.7%)

31 – 40 years: 1,344 (14.8%)

41 – 50 years: 1,324 (14.6%)

51 – 60 years: 1,321 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,015 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 568 (6.3%)

80+: 376 (4.1%)

Unknown: 85 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.