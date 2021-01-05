63 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 9,077 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 63 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday.
The new cases bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 9,077.
Those patients range in age from 14-years-old to 89-years-old.
There are currently 24 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department says a total of 145 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 5,455 (60.1%)
- 38301: 2,631 (29%)
- 38356: 149 (1.6%)
- 38391: 81 (0.9%)
- 38366: 149 (1.6%)
- 38343: 66 (0.7%)
- 38313: 205 (2.2%)
- 38392: 62 (0.6%)
- 38355: 28 (0.3%)
- 38362: 117 (1.3%)
- 38006: 5 (0.1%)
- 38302: 16 (0.2%)
- 38308: 16 (0.2%)
- 38378: 5 (0.1%)
- 38303: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 88 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,282 (25.1%)
- White: 3,778 (41.6%)
- Asian: 33 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 206 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 148 (1.6%)
- Unspecified: 2,630 (29%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,052 (55.7%)
- Male: 3,948 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 77 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 6,880 (75.8%)
- Not recovered: 512 (5.6%)
- Better: 788 (8.7%)
- Unknown: 752 (8.3%)
- Deaths: 145 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 457 (5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,073 (11.8%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,514 (16.7%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,344 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,324 (14.6%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,321 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,015 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 568 (6.3%)
- 80+: 376 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 85 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.