Additional death, 141 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The health department says a 91-year-old man died Jan. 4 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 146 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 141 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,308.

Those new cases range in age from 4-years-old to 88-years-old.

In addition, 30 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,599 (60.15%)

38301: 2,694 (28.9%)

38356: 153 (1.6%)

38391: 81 (0.9%)

38366: 155 (1.6%)

38343: 68 (0.7%)

38313: 207 (2.2%)

38392: 66 (0.7%)

38355: 28 (0.3%)

38362: 119 (1.3%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 17 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 4 (0.1%)

38340: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,364 (25.4%)

White: 3,889 (41.8%)

Asian: 34 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 206 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 155 (1.7%)

Unspecified: 2,660 (28.6%)

Gender:

Female: 5,181 (55.7%)

Male: 4,042 (43.4%)

Unknown: 85 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,915 (74.3%)

Not recovered: 560 (6%)

Better: 877 (9.4%)

Unknown: 810 (8.7%)

Deaths: 146 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 472 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,094 (11.8%)

21 – 30 years: 1,549 (16.6%)

31 – 40 years: 1,375 (14.8%)

41 – 50 years: 1,354 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,355 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,046 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 581 (6.2%)

80+: 390 (4.2%)

Unknown: 92 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.