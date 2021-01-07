Additional death, 141 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.
The health department says a 91-year-old man died Jan. 4 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 146 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.
The health department also confirmed another 141 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,308.
Those new cases range in age from 4-years-old to 88-years-old.
In addition, 30 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 5,599 (60.15%)
- 38301: 2,694 (28.9%)
- 38356: 153 (1.6%)
- 38391: 81 (0.9%)
- 38366: 155 (1.6%)
- 38343: 68 (0.7%)
- 38313: 207 (2.2%)
- 38392: 66 (0.7%)
- 38355: 28 (0.3%)
- 38362: 119 (1.3%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 17 (0.2%)
- 38308: 16 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 4 (0.1%)
- 38340: 4 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 91 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,364 (25.4%)
- White: 3,889 (41.8%)
- Asian: 34 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 206 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 155 (1.7%)
- Unspecified: 2,660 (28.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,181 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,042 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 85 (0.9%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 6,915 (74.3%)
- Not recovered: 560 (6%)
- Better: 877 (9.4%)
- Unknown: 810 (8.7%)
- Deaths: 146 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 472 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,094 (11.8%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,549 (16.6%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,375 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,354 (14.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,355 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,046 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 581 (6.2%)
- 80+: 390 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 92 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.