Additional death, 141 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

The health department says a 91-year-old man died Jan. 4 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 146 Madison County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 141 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,308.

Those new cases range in age from 4-years-old to 88-years-old.

In addition, 30 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 5,599 (60.15%)
  • 38301: 2,694 (28.9%)
  • 38356: 153 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 81 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 155 (1.6%)
  • 38343: 68 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 207 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 66 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 28 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 119 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 16 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,364 (25.4%)
  • White: 3,889 (41.8%)
  • Asian: 34 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 206 (2.2%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 155 (1.7%)
  • Unspecified: 2,660 (28.6%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,181 (55.7%)
  • Male: 4,042 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 85 (0.9%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 6,915 (74.3%)
  • Not recovered: 560 (6%)
  • Better: 877 (9.4%)
  • Unknown: 810 (8.7%)
  • Deaths: 146 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 472 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,094 (11.8%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,549 (16.6%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,375 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,354 (14.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,355 (14.6%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,046 (11.2%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 581 (6.2%)
  • 80+: 390 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 92 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts