65 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

The health department says those deaths include:

An 83-year-old man

An 80-year-old man

The department says 149 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 65 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,546.

The health department says those cases range in age from 6-years-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,743 (60.1%)

38301: 2,767 (29%)

38356: 154 (1.6%)

38391: 82 (0.8%)

38366: 163 (1.7%)

38343: 71 (0.7%)

38313: 211 (2.2%)

38392: 66 (0.7%)

38355: 29 (0.3%)

38362: 120 (1.2%)

38006: 5 (0.1%)

38302: 17 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 5 (0.1%)

38340: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 90 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,424 (25.4%)

White: 3,981 (41.7%)

Asian: 36 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 217 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 175 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,713 (28.4%)

Gender:

Female: 5,333 (55.9%)

Male: 4,141 (43.4%)

Unknown: 72 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,943 (72.7%)

Not recovered: 623 (6.5%)

Better: 1004 (10.5%)

Unknown: 827 (8.7%)

Deaths: 149 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 480 (5%)

11 – 20 years: 1,127 (11.8%)

21 – 30 years: 1,602 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,410 (14.8%)

41 – 50 years: 1,386 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,382 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,069 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 600 (6.3%)

80+: 402 (4.2%)

Unknown: 88 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.