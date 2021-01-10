65 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
The health department says those deaths include:
- An 83-year-old man
- An 80-year-old man
The department says 149 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.
The health department also confirmed another 65 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,546.
The health department says those cases range in age from 6-years-old to 81-years-old.
There are currently 27 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 5,743 (60.1%)
38301: 2,767 (29%)
38356: 154 (1.6%)
38391: 82 (0.8%)
38366: 163 (1.7%)
38343: 71 (0.7%)
38313: 211 (2.2%)
38392: 66 (0.7%)
38355: 29 (0.3%)
38362: 120 (1.2%)
38006: 5 (0.1%)
38302: 17 (0.2%)
38308: 16 (0.2%)
38378: 2 (0.1%)
38303: 5 (0.1%)
38340: 5 (0.1%)
Unknown: 90 (0.9%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,424 (25.4%)
White: 3,981 (41.7%)
Asian: 36 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 217 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 175 (1.8%)
Unspecified: 2,713 (28.4%)
Gender:
Female: 5,333 (55.9%)
Male: 4,141 (43.4%)
Unknown: 72 (0.7%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 6,943 (72.7%)
Not recovered: 623 (6.5%)
Better: 1004 (10.5%)
Unknown: 827 (8.7%)
Deaths: 149 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 480 (5%)
11 – 20 years: 1,127 (11.8%)
21 – 30 years: 1,602 (16.8%)
31 – 40 years: 1,410 (14.8%)
41 – 50 years: 1,386 (14.5%)
51 – 60 years: 1,382 (14.5%)
61 – 70 years: 1,069 (11.2%)
71 – 80 years: 600 (6.3%)
80+: 402 (4.2%)
Unknown: 88 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.