Experts share tips for vehicle maintenance in cold weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — As cold temperatures chill West Tennessee, a local car care center is offering tips to help keep vehicles running smoothly.

Experts at Old Hickory Car Care have a few things for you to remember during the cold winter days.

Experts say to keep your gas tank full, check your battery, and keep an eye on your tire pressure.

Make sure to warm your car for five to 10 minutes before leaving, and keep an eye on your car as the temperatures change.

“When you have your vehicle serviced at any local shop here, when they do your vehicle service, they should check your battery and check all that stuff for you and all your fluids,” said Billy Amos, service director at Old Hickory Car Care.

Amos also says you should keep an emergency kit in your car.