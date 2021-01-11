JMC Airport Authority holds first meeting for 2021

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–The Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority holds its first board meeting for the new year.

The board members discussed financials for the airport and the previous budgets from last year. No new budgets were announced for the airport authority.

The McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport is planning to have new local projects and will be partnering with Barge Design Solutions to create new looks for its airlines.

They also heard from an energy conservation company who is looking to partner with the airport.