Vaccinations cause for celebration at local senior living center

JACKSON, Tenn. — For senior living staff and residents at Elmcroft of Jackson, the COVID-19 vaccine is a cause for celebration.

“It’s going to provide reassurance and safety,” staff member Hazel Jones said.

“I’ve been excited about it for two or three days,” said resident Carl James.

They even put up balloons to mark the occasion.

“I think it’s very important for us to put an end to this, and for things to get back to normal, everybody participates in it,” said Elmcroft’s executive director, Thomas Owens.

90% of the residents at Elmcroft have made plans to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Carl James, a retired registered nurse, is one of them.

“Because I’ve been in the medical field, I feel like there’s something offered here that we can do, instead of just nothing and wait and see what happens,” James said.

While getting the vaccine is going to give the patients and staff a peace of mind, it’s far from the end of the pandemic, and they’re still having to take precautions.

“We’ll follow along with the state’s guidelines following proper spacing and social distancing, as well as any other guidelines they want to offer, that included with our own task force with Elmcroft and Eclipse Senior Living,” Owens said.

And in the meantime, this will give them an extra layer of protection.

“It’ll give us peace of mind and reassurance, knowing we are in a safe environment now that we’ve received the vaccine,” Jones said.

“I think everybody ought to have it,” said James. “I don’t think it should be mandatory. But, I really think people should think about something that could affect them and their loved ones, their friends, whoever.”

Elmcroft of Jackson is having two more vaccination events: one in February, and the other in March.