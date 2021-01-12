Additional death, 49 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison Count Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Th health department says a 63-year-old man died Jan. 11 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 151 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,663.

Those patients range in age from 4-years-old to 94-years-old.

There are currently 23 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 5,827 (60.3%)
  • 38301: 2,794 (28.9%)
  • 38356: 154 (1.6%)
  • 38391: 83 (0.8%)
  • 38366: 164 (1.7%)
  • 38343: 71 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 213 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 67 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 28 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 121 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 17 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 16 (0.1%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38303: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38340: 5 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,463 (25.5%)
  • White: 4,034 (41.7%)
  • Asian: 36 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 221 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 179 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,730 (28.2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 5,391 (55.8%)
  • Male: 4,194 (43.4%)
  • Unknown: 78 (0.8%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 6,978 (72.2%)
  • Not recovered: 716 (7.4%)
  • Better: 1,066 (11%)
  • Unknown: 752 (7.8%)
  • Deaths: 151 (1.6%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 490 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,142 (11.8%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,617 (16.7%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,426 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,400 (14.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,398 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,080 (11.2%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 607 (6.3%)
  • 80+: 408 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 95 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

