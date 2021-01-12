Additional death, 49 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison Count Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Th health department says a 63-year-old man died Jan. 11 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 151 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,663.

Those patients range in age from 4-years-old to 94-years-old.

There are currently 23 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,827 (60.3%)

38301: 2,794 (28.9%)

38356: 154 (1.6%)

38391: 83 (0.8%)

38366: 164 (1.7%)

38343: 71 (0.7%)

38313: 213 (2.2%)

38392: 67 (0.7%)

38355: 28 (0.3%)

38362: 121 (1.2%)

38006: 5 (0.1%)

38302: 17 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38303: 5 (0.1%)

38340: 5 (0.1%)

Unknown: 91 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,463 (25.5%)

White: 4,034 (41.7%)

Asian: 36 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 221 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 179 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,730 (28.2%)

Gender:

Female: 5,391 (55.8%)

Male: 4,194 (43.4%)

Unknown: 78 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,978 (72.2%)

Not recovered: 716 (7.4%)

Better: 1,066 (11%)

Unknown: 752 (7.8%)

Deaths: 151 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 490 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,142 (11.8%)

21 – 30 years: 1,617 (16.7%)

31 – 40 years: 1,426 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,400 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,398 (14.5%)

61 – 70 years: 1,080 (11.2%)

71 – 80 years: 607 (6.3%)

80+: 408 (4.2%)

Unknown: 95 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.