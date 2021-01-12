Additional death, 49 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison Count Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to complications from COVID-19.
Th health department says a 63-year-old man died Jan. 11 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 151 Madison County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
In addition, the health department confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 9,663.
Those patients range in age from 4-years-old to 94-years-old.
There are currently 23 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 5,827 (60.3%)
- 38301: 2,794 (28.9%)
- 38356: 154 (1.6%)
- 38391: 83 (0.8%)
- 38366: 164 (1.7%)
- 38343: 71 (0.7%)
- 38313: 213 (2.2%)
- 38392: 67 (0.7%)
- 38355: 28 (0.3%)
- 38362: 121 (1.2%)
- 38006: 5 (0.1%)
- 38302: 17 (0.2%)
- 38308: 16 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38303: 5 (0.1%)
- 38340: 5 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 91 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,463 (25.5%)
- White: 4,034 (41.7%)
- Asian: 36 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 221 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 179 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,730 (28.2%)
Gender:
- Female: 5,391 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,194 (43.4%)
- Unknown: 78 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 6,978 (72.2%)
- Not recovered: 716 (7.4%)
- Better: 1,066 (11%)
- Unknown: 752 (7.8%)
- Deaths: 151 (1.6%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 490 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,142 (11.8%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,617 (16.7%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,426 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,400 (14.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,398 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,080 (11.2%)
- 71 – 80 years: 607 (6.3%)
- 80+: 408 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 95 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.